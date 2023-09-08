The UAE and Saudi Arabia are going to invest $25 billion. Pakistan’s drive towards becoming a prosperous nation may gain thrust through this help. By using the economic potential of the world’s support, Pakistan can expedite its progress towards development.

Pakistan’s spirited role as a front-line state in the War on Terror (WOT) has come at a tremendous cost. Not only terrorism but also the effect of climate-induced disasters verified the country’s flexibility.

The preceding two decades have marked Pakistan’s dedication to global security as a WOT ally. However, in conjunction with this pledge, the nation has confronted the hostile effects of climate change.

A chain of shocking floods, further compounding its economic and social challenges, established the country’s vulnerability to climate-induced catastrophes.

The twofold challenges of terrorism and climate-induced disasters have taken an enormous toll on Pakistan’s citizens. Lives lost, injuries endured, and displacement caused by both factors have left permanent wounds on communities across the nation.

The economic impact of terrorism got worse by the periodic floods caused by climate change. The floods, made worse by global warming, resulted in severe economic losses of approximately $100 billion. This further stressed Pakistan’s income and pliability.

The floods displaced over 35 million people, making bigger social services and infrastructure to their confines. The government had to turn away resources from countering terrorism to addressing the instantaneous requirements of flood-affected peoples.

Being familiar with the dual challenges of terrorism and climate-induced disasters, the international community should consider providing debt relief and grants to Pakistan as a means of knowing its exceptional state of affairs.

Western nations, as key suppliers of global greenhouse gas emissions, share responsibility for the climate-induced disasters that have excessively affected Pakistan.

Debt relief and grants would enable Pakistan to assign resources toward both countering terrorism and rebuilding after climate disasters, promoting long-term stability and growth.

By easing Pakistan’s debt burden, the international community can help prevent a cycle of borrowing to address crises, allowing the country to invest in resilience-building measures.

Combined hard work between Pakistan, international organizations, and Western nations can lead to finding real solutions that address both security concerns and climate helplessness.

Pakistan should engage in multifaceted dialogues within the United Nations framework to present its case for support. Highlighting the dual challenges of terrorism and climate change will enhance understanding.

In conjunction with specifying its contributions and damages, Pakistan should present scientific proof of climate change’s role in causing floods, giving emphasis to the international nature of this challenge.

By bringing into line its appeal with international objectives such as the Paris Agreement and sustainable development targets, Pakistan can put emphasis on the interconnectedness of security, climate, and development.

Pakistan’s sacrifices and contributions as a front-line state in the War on Terror are irrefutable. In addition, the country’s pliability in the face of climate-induced disasters further gives emphasis to its need for international backing.

Debt relief and grants would not only own up to Pakistan’s role but also make out the compounded losses due to both terrorism and climate change.

By promoting international teamwork and collective concern, the international community can pave the way for Pakistan’s recovery, stability, and long-term growth while addressing the multifaceted challenges of our times.

Pakistan must seek international support, including debt relief and grants, considering its role in global security and the compounded losses caused by climate-related disasters. In the real sense of the word, relief for Pakistan is not a favor but a responsibility of the free world.

The combined effect of the international support, when pursued by the government, private sector, and citizens, will undoubtedly pave the way for Pakistan’s rise as a lively and thriving nation on the global stage.