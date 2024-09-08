The nation celebrated Pakistan Navy Day on September 8 to commemorate the Pakistan Navy’s stunning performance against a much bigger and wily enemy during the 1965 war. The Pakistan Navy commemorates the day to pay tribute to our ghazis and war heroes whose sacrifices and gallant acts instill in us a renewed spirit. While fondly remembering the daring acts of navy officers and men who humbled and frustrated the adversary, this day calls for rekindling the spirit of sacrifice and selfless devotion to the country. The daring attack by Pakistan Navy warships on Dwarka and the confinement of the entire Indian Navy Fleet by Pakistan Navy submarine Ghazi are the glorious reminiscence of the day. The day would remain a golden chapter in the history of the Pakistan Navy, which would continue to inspire new officers and sailors to be bold and innovative in their professional pursuits. The Pakistan Navy stands committed to keeping the spirit of September 8 alive and pledges to defend our sea frontiers with unflinching resolve, devotion, and commitment. Navy Day is a glorious reminiscence of the daring operation Somnath, when Pakistan Navy warships destroyed important shore installations and inflicted irreparable damage to Indian pride. Pakistan’s lone submarine Ghazi reigned and remained unchallenged at sea throughout the war, because of this, the complete Indian Navy did not dare to come out in the open sea and challenge the Pakistan Navy fleet. Operation Somnath shines as a beacon of valor, where a formidable Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising seven major warships executed a daring surprise attack on the Indian Port of Dwarka. This audacious operation inflicted significant damage on critical shore installations and a key radar station and dealt a serious blow to the enemy. During the 1965 war, the Pakistan Navy submarine Ghazi emerged as a grisly deterrent, epitomizing our operational ascendancy. Lieutenant Commander Wasim Akram was a key figure in the Pakistan Navy during the 1965 War. He was involved in several significant naval operations and was known for his tactical expertise. He played a crucial role in Operation Dwarka, successfully targeting the Indian port city. His contributions were instrumental in the Navy’s operational success. He got martyrdom in action while leading operations against enemy naval forces. We honor his heroism and contributions and remember him as a symbol of naval bravery. Lieutenant Commander Muhammad Ahsan, another distinguished officer of the Pakistan Navy, played a crucial role in the war due to his strategic significance. He was involved in key operations that strengthened Pakistan’s naval defense and was instrumental in executing maritime strategies effectively. He got martyrdom on September 7, 1965, during an intense naval battle. His sacrifice stands as a powerful testament to the courage and professionalism of the Pakistan Navy. This day fosters national pride by celebrating the Navy’s achievements and contributions. Public events and media coverage instill pride in the nation’s naval forces and reinforce the importance of maritime security. Activities such as naval parades, open houses, and educational programs engage the public and promote awareness of the Navy’s role and responsibilities. These activities strengthen the bond between the military and the civilian population, fostering a greater sense of patriotism. Navy Day emphasizes supporting the armed forces and acknowledging their role in national security. It also inspires young people to explore careers in the naval and maritime fields. The day also includes wreath-laying ceremonies, memorial services, and official speeches honoring the contributions of Navy personnel. Senior officials deliver speeches reflecting on the Navy’s crucial role in national security. Public events, such as open houses at naval bases, exhibitions, and educational programs, provide insight into the Navy’s operations and capabilities, engaging the community and enhancing awareness of its contributions.