Drugs are worth more than Rs2 billion

QUETTA: Pakistan Navy and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted a joint operation in the Pishukan area of Balochistan and recovered 700kg of drugs worth more than Rs2 billion, said a PN spokesperson on Wednesday.

The drugs were handed over to the ANF for further legal action.

“The Pakistan Navy is committed to curbing illegal activities in the country’s territorial waters,”the spokesperson added.

Earlier in January, The Punjab Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) thwarted a drug smuggling attempt to the United Kingdom by recovering over two kilogrammes of heroin, concealed masterfully in decoration items, at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to ANF spokesperson, the cargo department of the airport was raided on a tipoff and a suspicious parcel — booked by a resident of Lahore Shahid Riaz — was searched.

During the search, he added, 2.214kg of heroin was confiscated from the decorative apples. A case has been registered in this regard.

Separately, a Riyadh-bound passenger Abdul Aziz was arrested from Islamabad Airport for the possession of 850 grams of heroin.

Sources told that Aziz — a resident of Ghotki district — was searched and upon recovery of the illegal drug was detained. He was later handed over to ANF for further investigation.