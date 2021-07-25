LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the ambassador of national aspirations in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the intentions of anti Pakistan forces will not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances. Dissemination based Policies of opposition are against democracy and the interests of country. Pakistan is moving in the right direction with success which is not tolerated by the opponents. The government is working with all sectors including the business community. Every promise made to the people of Azad Kashmir will be fulfilled.

He was talking to various PTI delegations including Syed Azmat Ali Shah, Coordinator for Business Community. He said that promises have been made and insha-Allah they will be fulfilled and there is no doubt that for the first time in the history of Pakistan the federal government is bringing uniform development projects across the country and providing all basic facilities including health and education to the people.Governor Punjab said that the statement of the opposition parties to destabilize the country has been rejected by the people once again, so the time has come for the opposition to abandon the politics of stubbornness and ego and prioritize nation’s interest instead of prioritizing personal and political interests. The people of Pakistan stand by the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government policies and we also assure the people that the provision of basic amenities to the people will be ensured. The federal and Punjab government is working to uplift the weaker sections.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the credit for saving Pakistan from economic bankruptcy goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team. Today, Pakistan is on the path of success in every field including economics. The development and stability of Pakistan is not being tolerated by enemies that is why they want to destabilize Pakistan but we have thwarted the intentions of the enemy forces in the past and such elements will not be allowed to succeed in the future.Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar strongly condemned the negative propaganda of Afghan government officials against Pakistan and said that Pakistan has been at peace since day one and is making sacrifices on the front line in the war on terror and for peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s role is exemplary in all respects. The Afghan government should fulfill its responsibilities for peace instead of pointing fingers at others.