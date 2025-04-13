The two-day minerals conference brings together local and global industry leaders as Pakistan showcases its vast minerals wealth

ISLAMABAD, April10, 2025: Pakistan has taken a decisive step towards unlocking its immense mineral wealth through responsible, sustainable, and inclusive development, as the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25) concluded in Islamabad.

Organized by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), with support from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Government of Pakistan, the summit featured several high-level sessions, including a RekoDiq-focused discussion. The forum brought together over 300 delegates from around the world, including government leaders, mining experts, investors, and academics. The forum was aimed at boosting local and foreign investment in Pakistan’s mineral sector, which holds immense untapped potential.

The conference served as a comprehensive platform for policy dialogue, investment facilitation, and knowledge sharing—setting the stage for Pakistan to emerge as a competitive player in the global minerals market. Participants from China, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Turkey, Kenya, Finland, and other countries joined local investors and stakeholders to explore investment opportunities and sign agreements and memorandums of understanding across various segments of the mining value chain.

The National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025 was also launched at the event. The framework is a comprehensive reform package designed to streamline investment policies and create a more investor-friendly regulatory environment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and provincial chief ministers also attended the event.

On the sidelines of the PMIF25, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Pakistan and Turkey for joint offshore exploration. The MoU was inked between the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and Pakistan’s state-owned enterprises—OGDCL, Mari Energies Ltd, and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL)—during a meeting between Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Turkey’s Minister for Energy and Natural Resources.

Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz Malik and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan also held a meeting with the high-level delegation of Saudi Arabia led by Abdulrahman Al-Belushi, Deputy Minister for Mining. During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy and mineral sectors. Both sides explored avenues to deepen collaboration in Pakistan’s oil, gas, and mining industries. During the meeting, Abdullah Al Shamrani, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey, extended an invitation to the Geological Survey of Pakistan to visit Saudi Arabia for knowledge-sharing and technological collaboration. The Saudi delegation expressed a strong interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s energy and mineral sectors.

Meanwhile, MD/CEO OGDCL Ahmed Hayat Lak and MD/CEO GHPL Masood Nabi held a productive meeting with a delegation from China’s Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. The discussion focused on exploring investment opportunities, strategic partnerships, and the application of innovative mining technologies to advance sustainable mining practices in Pakistan.

On day two of the forum, Russell Howard Owen, Mineral Resources Manager at RekoDiq Mining Company, along with Engineering Manager Daniel Nel, unveiled the findings of the project’s recently completed feasibility study in a session titled “Deep Dive – Unveiling RekoDiq’s Feasibility Study: Technical Insights & Innovations.” They shared details about the mine’s geology, water supply strategies, modern processing infrastructure, and the use of sustainable technologies for long-distance mining. The session also highlighted Balochistan’s potential in renewable energy and the integration of environmentally responsible mining practices.

The RekoDiq project, set to begin production in 2028, was praised for its approach to infrastructure development, export readiness, and the promotion of knowledge-based growth and technical skills in local communities. Presenters stressed the need for social infrastructure to accompany mining growth in the region.

A panel discussion on “Strengthening Industry-Academia Linkages – Building a Future-Ready Mining Workforce” was also held on day two. Panelists included Aamir Malik of Wood Mackenzie, Richard Barley from Barrick Gold, Gulmina Bilal Ahmed from NAVTTC, Dr. HafeezurRehman from BUITEMS, and Sami Farooq from GIKI. The discussion underscored the importance of developing a skilled workforce to support the sector’s expansion.

Despite Pakistan’s resource potential, mining currently contributes only 3% to GDP. Panelists called for vocational training institutions focused on mining, greater collaboration between academia and industry, and gender inclusion to ensure a broad-based talent pool. They also proposed curriculum reforms, regulation of training funds, and the establishment of mining-focused campuses, particularly in Balochistan.

The third session, “Financing the Future – Investment in Pakistan’s Minerals to Meet Global Demand,” brought together Khawaja Aftab Ahmed (IFC), Cathy Marsh (ADB), Qumar Sarwar Abbasi (Finance Ministry), and Jon Hannah (Sullivan & Cromwell), with Bloomberg’s Faseeh Mangi moderating. Speakers highlighted the importance of stable and investor-friendly policies, risk mitigation mechanisms, and global benchmarking to attract capital into Pakistan’s mineral value chain.

Examples were drawn from countries like Chile and mineral-rich regions of Africa and Latin America. Participants emphasized the role of enabling infrastructure, integration of green energy, and policy frameworks to support both large and small-scale enterprises.

The final session, “Promoting Responsible Mining – Social License, Sustainability & Climate Leadership,” explored the intersection of mining, environment, and community engagement. Panelists included Rebecca Campbell (White & Case), Claire Alidenes (ADB), Ashley Price (RekoDiq Mining Co.), Herman Cornelissen (DMT Group), and Ayla Majid (Planetive).

They emphasized the need for projects to secure a ‘social license to operate’ through transparent community engagement, environmental and social impact assessments (ESIA), and long-term social investments. Speakers stressed women’s inclusion, ESG (environmental, social and governance) compliance, and climate leadership in driving a responsible mining future.

On day one, the forum was opened by Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar. Addressing the inaugural session, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan is richly endowed with mineral resources, particularly in regions like Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, and Punjab. “These resources, worth billions of dollars, can help us overcome our debt burden and fuel national development,” he said, while also citing encouraging progress on the RekoDiq project—one of the country’s flagship mining endeavors.

On day one of the event, Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow highlighted the significance of the RekoDiq copper and gold project and described it as a pivotal milestone for Pakistan. He said the project would not only economically benefit Pakistan but also transform Balochistan. Bristow said that the feasibility study has been completed, with production targeted to begin in 2028. The mine is expected to produce 240,000 tonnes of copper and 300,000 ounces of gold annually. During peak construction, the project is set to employ over 7,500 people and will provide 4,000 long-term direct jobs, he said. Bristow said RekoDiq is just the beginning, calling it a “starter mine,” and added that Barrick is continuing to discover porphyry bodies in the region. He expressed confidence that Pakistan is poised to join the ranks of top global mining jurisdictions, competing with countries like Chile, Peru, the DRC, and Zambia.

The forum’s first day also included high-level panel discussions. One panel featured a ministerial dialogue on driving responsible growth in mining, with participation from top officials from Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Kenya.

The opening panel, titled “Driving Responsible Growth in Mining – Governance, Cooperation & Building Resilient Supply Chains,” brought together ministers from Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Kenya. Moderated by Eithne Treanor, the session underscored the critical need for cross-border collaboration, resilient value chains, and improved regulatory frameworks to support ethical and inclusive mining. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Ministers Ali Pervaiz Malik and Jam Kamal Khan emphasized Pakistan’s readiness to align with international standards and position itself as a secure and attractive destination for mining investments.

A panel discussion on “Driving the RekoDiq Project Forward – Insights, Impact & the Road Ahead,” provided a comprehensive view of one of Pakistan’s most significant mineral developments. Moderated by Patrick Barnes from Wood Mackenzie, the session featured technical and financial experts from Barrick Gold, Wärtsilä, Metso, and Weir. Isak Mare, Deputy Project Director at RekoDiq Mining Company, shared key project milestones and community development initiatives, while Barrick’s James Ferguson highlighted the project’s long-term financial structuring.

Concluding the forum, OGDCL Managing Director and CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak declared PMIF25 a milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward responsible and profitable mining. He said that PMIF25 has laid the groundwork for a new era of responsible, sustainable and inclusive mining in Pakistan. “Pakistan is not just mineral-rich but investor-ready,” he said. He emphasized the need for building this industry together which is not just profitable but also purposeful. “PMIF25 has shown us what is possible when silos are broken, when public and private sectors come together, and when a vision is matched by will.”

He thanked the Special Investment Facilitation Council and other institutions for their support and stressed that the momentum created at the forum must lead to actionable partnerships and investments. “Remember, PMIF25 is not a conclusion, it’s a beginning,” he said. “The conversations that started here must evolve into real partnerships. The ideas shared here must now shape investments. And the momentum built here must now carry us forward.” He also announced that the next edition of the forum—PMIF26—would be held next year, signaling Pakistan’s continued commitment to transforming its mineral sector.