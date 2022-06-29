The International Monetary Fund may grant Pakistan up to $2 billion, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who stated this on Tuesday (IMF).

The prime minister stated that “Miftah Ismail in a message indicated we will hopefully be receiving $2 billion instead of $1 billion from the IMF,” adding that he had informed the minister that the “true goal” was to attain self-reliance, which was “easier said than done.”

Shehbaz was speaking at the conference “Turnaround Pakistan,” which was held in Islamabad and was sponsored by the Ministry of Planning and Development.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of self-sufficiency and emphasised the importance of collaboration across all sectors in order for Pakistan to progress, stating that doing so would achieve “political and economic independence.”

Following Miftah’s announcement that Pakistan has received combined economic and financial targets for the seventh and eighth reviews of its IMF bailout programme, the prime minister made his remarks.

When speaking about the opening of a major development project in Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz remarked that the country’s premier had proudly said that they had accomplished this without the aid of foreign donors.

“This is a significant accomplishment, but Pakistan does not lack resources or knowledge,” he said, citing the case of Reko Diq, where he said Pakistan lost billions of rupees but has yet to recover any of those losses.

He insisted that 75 years had passed since the country’s founding and that despite loud claims, nothing had been done. “We all have a role to play, but sobbing won’t help. Decisions must be made that cannot be changed, he added. According to Shehbaz, Pakistan is deeply indebted and has significantly more liabilities than assets. The prime minister declared that the government would neither squander or trash the funds it received from the recently established super tax.