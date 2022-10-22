Throughout the first two months of the current fiscal year 2022–23, Pakistan made US$ 426.070 million by offering various information technology (IT) services in different nations.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed that this is an increase of 1.45% compared to the US$ 419.980 million in service revenue received during the comparable months of the fiscal year 2021–22.

The export of computer services increased from US$ 312.620 million in the previous fiscal year to US$ 344.190 million in July-August (2022-23), a 10.10 percent increase.

The exports of computer services saw a difference between the exports of hardware consultancy services, which fell by 36.31 percent from US$ 0.515 million to US$ 0.328 million, and the exports of software consultancy services.

While exports of repair and maintenance services fell to US$ 0.187 million from US$ 0.192 million, the export and import of services connected to computer software increased by 31.24 percent.

A modest gain of 0.49 percent was also seen in the exports of other computer services, which increased from US$124.795 million to US$125.406 million. Review dropped from US$ 1.010 million to US$ 0.680 million, a decrease of 32.67 percent.

While other information service exports also fell, by 12.25 percent, from US$ 0.253 million to US$ 0.222 million, the exports of agency services fell by 39.50 percent, from US$ 0.757 million to US$ 0.458 million.

The data showed that during the months under evaluation, the export of telecommunication services decreased by 23.65 percent, falling from US$ 106.350 million to US$ 81.200 million.