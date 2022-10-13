In a dramatic Women’s Asia Cup 2022 semifinal that came down to the last ball on Thursday in Sylhet, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 1 run.The Islanders, who had chosen to bat first, had set a 122-run goal for the Bismah Maroof-led team.

In a last-over drama, Achini Kulasuriya held Pakistan to nine runs in the final over to assist Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan by one run.With in-form Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz at the crease, Kulasuriya was given the ball in the final over as Pakistan required nine runs. Sri Lanka won thanks to Kulasuriya, who gave up just seven runs.

Pakistan’s openers got off to a fast start by hitting 31 runs in just three overs as they prepared to chase 123 runs. Muneeba’s first partnership of 31 runs included 18 runs off 10 balls from him.

Pakistan was saved by Bismah Maroof after a couple of early wickets fell. She earned 42 points off 41 balls, including four long balls. Nida Dar persevered till the very end, but her run-a-ball 26 couldn’t get Pakistan to the finish line.

Sugandika Kumari and Kavisha Dilhari each took one wicket, with Inoka Ranaweera taking two wickets overall. Harshitha Samarawickrama earlier contributed 35 off 41 to Sri Lanka’s 122-6 total after 20 overs. Nashra Sandhu, who took three wickets, led the Pakistani bowlers in having a terrific time.Each of Aiman Anwer, Nida, and Sadia Iqbal had one wicket.