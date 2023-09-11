ISLAMABAD:In a dazzling display of precision and teamwork, the Pakistan Long Range Team etched their names into the annals of shooting history at the FTR European Team Championship 2023, held on the 10th of September. The championship, spanning the challenging distances of 900 and 1000 yards, saw participation from a formidable lineup of 12 international teams. Amidst fierce competition, the Pakistan Long Range Team, with unwavering dedication and unmatched marksmanship, emerged as the champions, securing a remarkable score of 581 out of a possible 600 points.

This historic victroy not only reflects the exceptional skills and unyielding spirit of the Pakistani marksmen but also serves as a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence. The entire nation proudly celebrates this extraordinary achievement, as the Pakistan Long Range Team’s triumph serves as an inspiration to aspiring shooters and a symbol of the unwavering commitment to success. Congratulations to the Pakistan Long Range Team on their resounding victory, a victory that will be remembered for generations to come, as they have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the world of long-range shooting and Second position secured by Canada with a score of 579/600 & GB team stood third with score of 578/600.

Allah be praised.

All team members are grateful to the entire long range community for the support & prayers.