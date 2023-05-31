ISLAMABAD: In accordance with the decreasing trend in the global market, the federal government is projected to reduce petrol prices by Rs5 per litre for the first two weeks of June 2023.

As the nation in South Asia continues to struggle with the worst economic and political crisis, fuel prices there are currently at a historic high.

After speaking with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will tonight make the final determination regarding the price of petrol known.

According to reports, the government was considering keeping prices the same as a second alternative in light of the Pakistani rupee’s depreciation versus the US dollar.

The coalition government also reduced the cost of petrol earlier this month by Rs12, and diesel by Rs30.