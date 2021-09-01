ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin called on Federal Minister of National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam in his office in Islamabad. The meeting was also attended by the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University M. Ali and Director General Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University, Dr. M. Zia-ul-haq.

Federal Minister for National Food and Security Fakhar Imam said that the trade between the two countries is approximately $60 million. He said that the trade between the two countries has huge potential and can be increased significantly. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put high priority on the development of high tech, construction and agriculture sector.

Minister said that technological exchange between Kazakhstan and Pakistan can enhance the agricultural sector of the country. The two dignitaries discussed agricultural trade between the two countries. Fakhar said that Pakistan has immense agricultural capacity which can allow Pakistan to increase its exports. Minister said that in the last 40 years, 2 million Chinese students have attended foreign universities which has become the backbone of the rise of the Chinese economy.

He said that Pakistan needs to focus on its human resource if it wants to successfully tackle the challenges of the day. Fakhar said that the business community of the two countries should have direct linkages which can lead to transfer of relevant technologies and can lead to increase in FDI in the country as well.

Fakhar Imam said that cooperation amongst countries at every level needs to be increased if the world wants to move towards sustainable and nature friendly development. He further stressed that the future is in the hands of the youth and hence their quality of education needs to be at par excellence. Fakhar welcomed and appreciated the 200 scholarships offered by Hungary to the Pakistani students. Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin extended an invitation to Fakhar Imam to attend the “KazAgro/KazFarm-2021”. He said that KazAgro is a major exhibition of modern technologies, equipment, tools and services for the production/storage/processing/logistics of agricultural products in Kazakhstan.

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin said that the agricultural bilateral trade between the two countries has immense potential. He said exchange of agricultural technologies can enhance the productivity of agriculture in Pakistan and thus should be a primary area of focus. Both dignitaries agreed to enhance trade and exchange of technologies in the agriculture sector.