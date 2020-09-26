Pakistan isn’t introducing law to publicly hang rapists: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said on Friday that her government was not introducing any law aimed at publicly hanging rapists in the country. The prime minister has made it clear that they could not allow public executions, Mazari said during her informal conversation with reporters in Islamabad. PM Khan said such a law could not be made because of international agreements. The debate regarding punishment for rapists has been raging on since a woman was gang-raped in front of her children in Lahore on September 9. The case attracted additional anger after a police official seemed to blame the victim because she was driving at night without a male companion. PM Khan has previously suggested chemical castration as the punishment for rapists. The government is making efforts to prevent these incidents, Mazari said. Family of a victim won’t be able to make a compromise now, she added. The minister said women police would investigate these cases and a centre would be established to pursue them in courts. NNI