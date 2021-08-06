ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says Pakistan s future is of a progressive country where minorities are fully secure. In a video message about mob attack on Ganesh temple in Rahim Yar Khan (RYK), he said the people who hurt the Hindu community s religious sentiments should be given exemplary punishment. The Minister said we should rise against the elements who target people on the basis of colour and creed. He said the Prime Minister, the military leadership and the judiciary accept the constitution that guarantees minorities rights for a progressive Pakistan. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice have taken notice of the incident. He said Pakistan is not India where fascist ideology rules. The Minister said the sanctity of both the colours in our national flag is equally important for us.