Before departing for Colombo via Dubai in the wee hours of Monday, Babar spoke at a press conference and said, “We possess a good spin attack and our fast bowlers have the capacity to execute in a variety of settings, and we also have batters with the necessary expertise to do so.

Fifth-placed A series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, ranked seventh in the ICC Test team rankings, will begin in Galle. 16 through 20 July. At the R, the second Test will happen. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from July 24-28.

The 27-year-old Babar, who has played 40 Tests including 11 as captain, stated, “Pakistan is touring Sri Lanka to play the Test matches after 2015 and we trust the players would do their best to achieve maximum points.”Babar has led his team to victories in two tests against each South Africa, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and the West Indies while also suffering defeats in one test against Australia and the West Indies.

“This department, which can play a vital role in Sri Lankan, is well prepared to deliver,” said Babar, who will be playing his debut Test in Sri Lanka. Nauman Ali and Mohammad Nawaz are also competent [slow left-arm orthodox] spinners.