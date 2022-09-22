Moeen Ali, the captain of England, won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

England, who’s really visiting Pakistan for the first time in 17 years, will be in a stronger position after their first victory on Tuesday.

The visitors won the opening game of the seven-match series on Tuesday in Karachi by a margin of six wickets.

Both Richard Gleeson, a pacer for the visitors, and Mohammad Hasnain, a fast bowler for Pakistan, were replaced by spinner Liam Dawson.

In Lahore and Karachi, the series’ final games will be contested (September 23 and 25). 28 September, 30 September, and 2 October