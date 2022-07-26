Around the world, a scorching heatwave is currently baking everything. The UK saw its hottest day ever last week, with London Heathrow Airport recording temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Temperatures across a large portion of Central Asia and South Asia have been 20 degrees above average. A day after the United States saw triple-digit temperatures last week, Weather Network heat advisories and advisories were extended in Texas.

The temperature has increased by several degrees over time in Pakistan as well.

With temperatures hitting 45 degrees Celsius and more than 1,300 fatalities, Pakistan was one of the worst-hit nations.

According to the infographic, the 2019 heatwave was the worst in recent memory, killing 56,000 people in Russia.

More than 30,000 people died as a result of the 35–40°C temperatures in Europe in 2003.

When the temperature hit 40°C in the United States in 1901, more than 10,000 people perished (104 degrees Fahrenheit).India had 45°C temperatures in 2015, which contributed to 2,500 fatalities.

Greece experienced the deadliest heatwave in Europe in 1987, with temperatures reaching 40°C, killing 1,300 people.