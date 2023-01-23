LAHORE/KARACHI/QUETTA/ISLAMABAD: A “frequency difference” in the national grid early on Monday morning caused a nationwide power outage that left many areas of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, without energy.

The power producing units are temporarily shut down at night in the winter as a cost-saving measure, according to power minister Khurrum Dastagir.

The systems were turned on one by one starting at 7:30 this morning between Jamshoro and Dadu in the south of the nation. Power generating equipment have to be compelled to shut down one by one due to cascading effects and voltage changes. The federal minister stated as the nation went into darkness for the second time in three months: “There is no immediate danger.

The minister announced that some grid stations in Tarbela and Warsak have begun to be restored by his ministry.

According to the minister, some grids of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) have already been restored.

The minister explained that Karachi’s breakdown is problematic because the port city has a complete electric supply system.

“K-Electric will soon receive the 1,000 to 1,100 megawatts that we normally supply to them.We don’t know how long it will take to fix this problem. But I want to get the country back on the electrical grid within the next 12 hours “said the minister.

The failure had already been confirmed by many power distribution firms before the energy ministry made its announcement.

The two transmission lines have tripped, leaving 22 districts of Balochistan—including Quetta—without electricity, according to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).