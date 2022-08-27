Pakistan : Maryam Aurangzeb, the federal minister for information and broadcasting, claimed on Saturday that Pakistan had never experienced rainfall and flash floods of this magnitude.

Massive human casualties and damage to the infrastructure were caused by the flash floods and excessive rains.

Pakistanis ought to step forward and support those who have been severely affected by a natural disaster.She told the reporters that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was travelling from Lahore to the Sajawal district of Sindh to see the areas affected by the floods.

According to her, there were 190 percent more heavy downpours across the nation, with Balochistan and Sindh provinces experiencing 400 and 480 percent more torrential downpours, respectively.

She continued by stating that according to the data, Pakistan has never had rainfall with such high intensity or flash floods.

She insisted that within the past two days, her concentration had also been noticed in the North. “Initially, its concentration was very high in Balochistan & South Punjab,” she said.

The Minister claimed that due to heavy rain and flash floods, Sindh province was the most severely impacted and devastated.She claimed that because of the loss of homes, livestock, and other personal possessions caused by the flood, children, the elderly, and women were in serious danger.

She claimed that the flash flood that occurred in Swat yesterday resulted in numerous fatalities as well as significant financial and structural damages, and that Kalam, Bahrain, Madyan, Khazakhela, and Mingora were all severely hit, with even concrete buildings collapsing there.She noted that the Rescue department has put a lot of effort into providing emergency relief.

The second round of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tour included Sindh after previous stops in Balochistan, KPK, and Punjab.Yesterday, the PM travelled to Sindh’s Sukkur district and offered a Rs 15 billion aid package for the government there.

The federal government will also give Sindh Rs 10 billion in funds for the purchase of medicines and other immediate relief goods, while NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) has been given Rs 5 billion in funds, she added. Additionally, the immediate disbursement of Rs 25,000 in cash to each affected family was being carried out.