The first priority of the government should be to provide relief to the flood victims

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor Pakistan group of newspaper and chairman Roze news SK Niazi’s while talking in Sachi Baat program

Inflation has increased tremendously in Pakistan no one is taking responsibility to reduce inflation every one is busy with criticism people are facing a lot of problems they don’t have enough resources to secure their selves unemployment is at the peak and floods also devastated more than 50% of the population but our government is not talking responsibility in serious way worrying condition across the country we have to save our country its time to rebuild the country not the right time for politics for sake of god thinks about the life of people and their needs not for their selves and politics in a dire situation every one play role for the betterment of flood affected people People are facing serious problems due to increasing in inflation, SK Niazithis is a visible picture that People are going through difficult times due to floods

The number of flood victims is very high, all the institutions are doing their work in the best way but we have to need to give our best as possible as It will take time for the standing water of the flood to recede, SK Niazi added further that Dengue epidemic is spreading very fast in the country

This is not the time for elections, the country has become a disaster.

Everyone should sit down and work for the resettlement of the flood victims

Economist Dr. Salman Shah added that Pakistan is facing many challenges, said Economist Dr. Salman Shah Due to floods, the country is facing a complicated situation, economist

A lot of help is needed to help the flood victims and The political situation in the country is very complicated, Dr. Salman Shah The political situation of Pakistan is very bad and Everyone should come together in difficult times, Economist For the sake of Pakistan, all the stakeholders should come together and do their part, Economist

PTI leader Chaudhry Adnan’s talk in the program We are taking steps to eliminate the occupation mafia, Leader of Tehreek InsaafThey will provide facilities to the people in every way, the leader of the Justice MovementUnfortunately, during the tenure of every government, the occupation mafia became stronger, Chaudhry Adnan