Pakistan has achieved another historic achievement in the field of technology by launching its own artificial intelligence (AI) system.

The system built in Pakistan has been named “Zhahanat AI”, which is a testament to the hard work and innovation of Pakistani experts.

“Zhahanat AI” was formally introduced at a ceremony held in Islamabad. IT experts, people associated with the technology sector, and representatives from different walks of life attended the ceremony. At the ceremony, the founder of the project and IT expert Mehwish Suleman Ali briefed the participants about the details of “Zhahanat AI”.

At the ceremony, Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja was briefed on Pakistan’s local GPT model “Zhahanat AI”.

Mehwish Suleman said that this project has been successful after going through several stages. She said that after the hard work and research done in data centers, this dream became a reality. He said that this success is not only the result of his personal efforts, but it is the success of the entire Pakistan.

“Zhahanat AI” is a modern chatbot, which will provide services to users in different languages. This system will allow Pakistani users to use it through local data servers, which will ensure data security and fast services. Mehwish Suleman emphasized that “Zhahanat AI” has been developed according to world standards, and it will give Pakistan a new identity in the field of technology.

Experts and participants participating in the event called “Zhahanat AI” a great success for Pakistan. They said that this project not only highlights Pakistan’s technological capabilities, but it will also help the country gain a strong position on the global stage.

Mehwish Suleman said that continuous work is underway to further improve “Zhahanat AI”. He said that in the coming days, the system will be upgraded with more languages ​​and features, so that it can better meet the needs of Pakistani users.

The Federal Minister said that the use of artificial intelligence will help in improving the capabilities of students, the launch of AI classrooms in educational institutions is an important milestone for the future of Pakistan, mastering modern sciences is indispensable to compete with the world.

The Minister of Information Technology expressed his determination that the government’s support in the development of artificial intelligence will continue, Pakistani talent can achieve a prominent position in the field of artificial intelligence worldwide.

This achievement is the beginning of a new era for Pakistan, in which the country will be taken on new paths of development by utilizing the power of technology.