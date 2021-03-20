KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday notified a new list of countries distributed into three categories to deal with their passengers accordingly in view of coronavirus pandemic, .

The director of air transport of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Irfan Sabir has notified the modified list of countries placed into three categories.

The CAA has updated its category C for international travel and added four more countries to the list. South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Ghana, Kenya, Rawanda, Peru, Mozambique, Columbia, Comoros, Tanzania and Brazil were the new countries included in category C.