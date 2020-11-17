MULTAN : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the country is heading towards economic stability, with strengthening rupee and increasing exports as well as remittances. Talking to different delegations and journalists in Multan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Covid-19 pandemic has damaged the country’s economy. He said, however, the government is striving hard to control inflation, deal with the challenge of poverty and revive the economy by adopting effective policies and the positive impacts of those have now started appearing. Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the people to be careful of the second wave of coronavirus, and follow the SOPs, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. TLTP