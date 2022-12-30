Pakistan has declared their second innings closed at 311 runs for the loss of 8 wickets and has set a target of 138 runs for New Zealand to chase in the ongoing first Test match being played in Karachi. Pakistan was struggling at 206-7, but a 71-run partnership between Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Wasim Jr helped them recover. Shakeel remained not out on 55 runs at the time of the declaration, while Wasim scored 43 runs. Earlier in the match, leg spinner Ish Sodhi took his first five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 6-86 in 37 overs.

Ish Sodhi, a 30-year-old leg spinner playing his first Test in four years, took three wickets in the post-lunch session to turn the match in New Zealand’s favor. At tea, Pakistan was on 249-7 with a lead of only 75 runs.

Ish Sodhi took advantage of a worn out pitch on the last day of the match, finishing with figures of 5-66. He dismissed Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, and Imam-ul-Haq in quick succession, adding just 21 runs to the score. Sarfaraz and Haq had added 85 runs for the fifth wicket and raised hopes of salvaging a draw for the home team before Sodhi struck. Haq was so upset by his dismissal that he smashed a chair with his bat on the way to the dressing room. When play resumed, Pakistan lost nightwatchman Nauman Ali early to spinner Michael Bracewell and captain Babar Azam was out leg before to Sodhi for 14.