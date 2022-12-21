ISLAMABAD: The imports of motor cars, whether Completely Built Up (CBU), Semi-Knocked Down (SKD), or Completely Knocked Down (CKD), saw a severe decrease of 81.79 percent and 31.43 percent, respectively, during the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to last year.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reports that the imports of CKD/SKD decreased by 31.43 percent to $455.780 million between July and November of 2022–23 from $664.740 million between July and November of 2021–22.

Comparatively speaking, Pakistan imported 101,569 CKD/SKD vehicles during the period as opposed to 111,350 vehicles during the previous year.

Similarly, Pakistan imported 6,056 CBU cars for $27.407 million from July to November, a decrease of 81.79 percent from the 25,133 cars valued at $150.500 imported from July to November of the previous year.

Imports from the transport sector as a whole decreased by 46.77 percent during the studied period. In comparison to the group’s imports of $1,920.749 last year, the group’s imports were recorded at $1,022.346.

The aggregate value of merchandise imported into the nation declined by 20.15 percent over the period under consideration, from $ 32,983 million in the previous year to $ 26,338 million in the present year.

Exports were registered at $11,932 million, down from $12,362 million the previous year, a loss of 3.48 percent.