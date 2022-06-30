The National Institute of Health (NIH) reported that 18,813 Covid tests were performed across the country yesterday, while two persons died from the fatal illness. The national positivity rate is at 3.41 percent.

ng to health department data, Karachi was the most impacted city in the latest wave, with a positive rate of 19.09 percent. In the last 24 hours, the city had 2,043 tests, 390 of which were positive.Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir came next, with optimism rates of 5.95pc and 4.62pc, respectively. Furthermore, Lahore had a positivity rate of 3.49 percent, while Islamabad had a positivity rate of 2.37 percent.According to health officials, the latest wave of illnesses in the country could be ascribed in part to two sub-variants of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 — BA.4 and BA.5. This meant that the infection would keep spreading quickly.

The administration has demanded that preventative measures be reinstated. Health Minister Qadir Patel announced three standard operating procedures (SOPs) that must be “religiously observed” during a news conference held by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) yesterday.