LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,575,818, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Monday, 30,636 people have died nationwide.

At least 12 people countrywide tested positive for Covid in the previous day, according to figures recently issued by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan has performed 3,062 tests, and 12 of those results were positive. The Covid positivity ratio was 0.39 percent.