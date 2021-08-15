ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and wanted only peace and stability there.



Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister said that Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan and whoever forms government there, Pakistan will accept it.



“Pakistan only wants peace and stability. Negotiations will continue to be the only solution to the conflict,” he said.



FM Qureshi said that Pakistan will keep on playing positive role for establishment of peace in Afghanistan. He said the whole world has acknowledged Pakistan s stance regarding Afghanistan issue.



The minister said Afghan people want peace in their country and they are to decide their future by themselves. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in the current situation, the whole world and Pakistan are on the same page.



He said negotiations are currently underway in Afghanistan and hopefully the issue will be resolved through dialogue. He said this is the testing time for Afghan leadership and they should give peace a chance.



Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan s Embassy in Kabul is completely functional and we are observing the situation closely.



He warned that India should not play the role of spoiler in the current situation, as its negative efforts will prove harmful for peace of the region.