RAWALPINDI: Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck – Ambassador of Germany, Andreas Ferrarese – Ambassador of Italy, Willem Wouter Plomp – Ambassador of Netherlands & Yves Manville, Acting Ambassador of France called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest situation in Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) were discussed.

The COAS reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan. Pakistan has no favourites in the ongoing conflict and our sole desire is helping achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The COAS also said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting dignitaries also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play their part for further cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.