US Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said that Pakistan has never been a formal ally of the United States bound by any treaty. According to the World News Agency, John Kirby expressed these views in response to a question during a routine press briefing.

Spokesperson John Kirby added that Pakistan has played an important role in US counter-terrorism efforts over the past years.

John Kirby added that despite the absence of any formal defense agreement, the role in counter-terrorism reflects the priorities related to security concerns in the US-US relationship.

The US Security Council spokesman added that Pakistan has never been a technical ally of the United States, meaning there was no alliance agreement with Pakistan.

John Kirby said that certainly for the past two decades we have partnered with Pakistan to combat terrorism, which is still ongoing on the volatile border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.