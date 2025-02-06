Pakistan’s space agency, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), has reached a major milestone in space exploration by signing a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The agreement was signed on February 5, 2025, in the presence of the President of Pakistan, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, and the President of China, Mr. Xi Jinping.

The agreement paves the way for Pakistan’s first indigenously developed lunar rover to join China’s Cheng Ha-8 mission, which is scheduled to launch into space in 2028.

The Cheng Ha-8 mission (developed and implemented by CNSA) aims to conduct automated scientific exploration, technology testing, lunar surface mapping and resource utilization research.

Pakistan’s participation in this mission is a major milestone in its space program.

According to a spokesperson for Suparco, it also highlights Pakistan’s participation in the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) project.