The Pakistan government has announced its intention to address a British media outlet regarding the publication of a critical article attributed to imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government has raised concerns about the editorial judgment and credibility of the content. The article, titled “Imran Khan warns that Pakistan elections could be a farce,” was featured in The Economist on Thursday.

Imran Khan’s Allegations and Denials:

In the article, Imran Khan reiterates his belief that his removal from power in 2022 was “engineered” by the establishment under pressure from the United States. He also highlights the lack of a level playing field in the upcoming February 8 elections in Pakistan. However, both the Pakistan government and the US Department of State have denied the claims made in the write-up.

Government’s Response and Inquiry:

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi has stated that the government intends to write to the editor of The Economist regarding the essay attributed to Imran Khan. Solangi expressed puzzlement and concern over the publication of an article under the name of an incarcerated individual who has been convicted. The government emphasizes the importance of upholding ethical standards and promoting responsible journalism.

Questions Raised by the Government:

The government seeks clarification from The Economist about the editorial decision-making process and the considerations taken into account regarding the legitimacy and credibility of the content. They also inquire whether the publication has published similar articles by jailed politicians from other parts of the world. The government highlights the potential for jailed convicts to use media opportunities to air one-sided grievances.

Khan’s Allegations and Criticisms:

Imran Khan’s article also covers allegations of regime change, the vote of no-confidence, and the May 9 riots being a pre-planned “false-flag operation.” He criticizes the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government’s performance, the court’s credibility, and his belief in a deal between Nawaz Sharif and the establishment for his acquittal and support in the upcoming elections.

Conclusion:

The Pakistan government is taking action to address the publication of an article attributed to imprisoned Imran Khan, expressing concerns about the editorial judgment and credibility of the content. They emphasize the importance of ethical standards and responsible journalism. While Imran Khan reiterates his allegations and criticisms, the government and the US Department of State have denied the claims made in the write-up.

