By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor Pakistan Group of Newspapers SK Niazi while talking in the program “Sachi Baat” says that Pakistan forces have sacrificed a lot for the country he added further that we can not neglect the sacrifices of our heroes they are our real identity

The history of the Pakistan Army is full of martyrs and Ghazis no one can forget the sacrifices of our soldiers and officers as Pakistani,s our moral duty to It is very important to remember Pakistan’s benefactors and martyrs and we should aware of our young generations by sacrifices of our heroes

The sacrifices of Pakistani forces for the country cannot be forgotten Sk Niazi said that There is a very bad flood situation in Sindh, The entire Sindh is full of flood water, Politics should be left for now at least in this dire situation we think about those people who have lost their houses and families it is not the right time to politics its time to save our brothers and sisters from this dire situation . the situation is visible that no one party is able to provide relief at this time whole Pakistan should be united as we can become a natioon to rebuild a state we should keep away from politics while we are not overcome on this situation fifty percent homes of Sindh provinces are devastated in flood water we have need of a strong strategy to get out from this situation says, SK Niazi.

Imran Khan is zeroing himself by giving such controversial statements, Imran Khan wants elections to be held as soon as possible but its impossible elections will be held on their time Imran khan should avoid such controversial statements his statements become the cause of contention among institutions Defense analyst General (retd) Muinuddin Haider’s talk in the program “Sachi Baat”.

In the flood situation, a test has come from Allah In this difficult time, the nation needs to come together All the parties and the people are divided among themselves, General (R) Moinuddin Haider.

There was a large-scale flood in the country, and Balochistan is also in a bad situation, General (Retd) Moinuddin Haider Illegal constructions need to be stopped.

Big buildings are erected on the drains. There is no comprehensive government in Karachi and there is no infrastructure plan in Karachi, General (Retd) Moinuddin Haider.

Conversation of senior columnist Khushnood Ali Khan in the program “Sachi Baat”.

he said that The graves of martyrs are our identity, Khushnood Ali Khan added that Imran Khan should not have made such a statement about the leadership of the Pakistan Army, Khushnood Ali Khan

The President of the State also did not explain Imran Khan’s statement himself Imran Khan crossed the red line by making such a statement regarding Pakistan’s forces, Khushnood Ali Khan It will not work like this, Imran Khan can say whatever his heart wants Chief Justice Islamabad High Court also gave strong remarks on Imran Khan’s statement, Khushnood Ali Khan A great calamity has happened in the country