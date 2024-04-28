Krista Lena Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), says that China’s performance in the first quarter was better than expected, while Pakistan is facing significant difficulties.

Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, speaking at the special session of the World Economic Forum, said that there are two messages from the IMF during this meeting.

Kristalina Georgieva said that despite the difficulties of the last few years, the growth and the economy are good, we have improved the growth estimates for this year.

He said that the performance of America is good among advanced economies, the performance of emerging markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, India is also good.

He said China’s performance in the first quarter was better than expected, some countries such as Pakistan are facing significant difficulties, Egypt is better now but it also has difficulties.

MDIMF said that the condition of low-income countries is deteriorating, the world has lost 3.3 trillion dollars due to the Corona epidemic, the low-income countries have been more affected by the economic loss due to Corona.

Krista Lena Georgieva said that there are three priorities for us at the moment, the first priority is to bring inflation to the target in countries where inflation is high, we have succeeded in reducing inflation to some extent, but there is still work to be done.