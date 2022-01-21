ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that the government was extending maximum facilities to foreign tourists including the visa-on-arrival.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with Special Assistant to PM on Tourism Azam Jamil, said the foreign tourists were attracted towards Pakistan after some improvement in the COVID situation.

He said the tourism promotion was among the priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the country witnessed unprecedented growth in tourism in 2019.

However, like other sectors, the COVID-19 pandemic also adversely impacted tourism.

Referring to his recent visit to Spain, the foreign minister said he had a fruitful meeting with the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization.

SAPM Azam Jamil thanked the foreign minister and hinted at formulating a comprehensive national tourism policy in collaboration with the foreign ministry.