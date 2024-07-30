The Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have expressed solidarity with the Government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in the aftermath of landslide incident that took place in Gofa Zone of the Southern part of the country.

Individuals from the different walks of the life including Parliamentarians, diplomatic and religious community, business and media fraternity, youth and civil society have visited the Embassy of the FDR Ethiopia Islamabad to express their condolences over the tragic incident that claimed lives of many persons.

The Government Officials including Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change H.E. Romina Khurshid Alam phoned H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDR Ethiopia to Pakistan, for expressing condolences and solidarity with the Government and people of Ethiopia over the incident.

On Tuesday, H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker held separate meetings with H.E. Senator Mushahid Hussain and Director General (Africa) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan H.E. Hasnain Yousaf who also expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families.

Chairman of Press Council of Pakistan Arshad Khan Jadoon and Chairman, Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan, Muhammad Abdullah Hameed Gul were also among the prominent guests who visited the Embassy to condole with H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula over the incident.

A big delegation of business community led by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce H.E. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Chairman Pakistan Africa Friendship Association H.E. Zafar Bakhtawari also visited the Embassy for the purpose.

On the occasion, H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker briefed the visitors about relief and rescue efforts of the Government of the FDR Ethiopia being carried out for permanent relocation of the affected persons in sustainable manner.

The Ambassador also highlighted the Green Legacy Initiative of H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, which was aimed at combating climate challenges and ensuring food security in the country and region as well.

He informed the delegates that Ethiopia had planted more than 40 billion seedlings of indigenous plants of fruits, vegetable and animal feed in the last four years through massive mobilization of the masses.

H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker expressed his commitment to work with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for addressing the climate issues through joint initiatives under the Green Legacy Initiative.

He said the Embassy would soon launch 2nd round of the Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity under the Green Legacy Initiative which was launched across Pakistan in 2023.

H.E. Senator Mushahid Hussain lauded H.E. PM Abiy Ahmed for his leadership role in uniting the country to address its contemporary challenges including climate related issues.

President ICCI H.E. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri assured the Ambassador of the full support of business community in taking joint climate related initiatives.