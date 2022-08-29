Pakistan expressed “severe worry” on Monday in response to accusations that the Indian government had sought to “infiltrate the security system” of Twitter by pressuring it to hire an Indian “agent/representative,” according to reports in the international media.

The Indian government allegedly pressured the social media company to hire a government agent, according to allegations made last week by a former Twitter Inc. security head.Along with other security breach allegations at Twitter, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko had brought up the matter with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to a redacted version of the complaint posted by The Washington Post and confirmed by Zatko’s attorney at Whistleblower Aid, he claimed that Twitter’s lax security measures would have allowed the government agent access to sensitive user data.Without going into further detail, a corporate source claimed that the charges against the Indian government had already appeared on Twitter. Requests for comment from the Indian IT ministry’s representatives were not immediately fulfilled.

According to media reports, the topic came up during Twitter’s briefing to India’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology, where legal depositions taken in the US by a former Twitter employee were also discussed, according to a statement from Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.

Due to India’s “frivolous legal arguments,” he claimed, “a considerable number of Twitter handles, notably those belonging to Kashmiri political leaders and media professionals, continue to stay blocked.”The statement emphasised that Pakistan had just recently protested to the Indian government on the blocking of access to the contents of many Twitter handles belonging to Pakistan’s diplomatic missions as well as the country’s public radio station, Radio Pakistan.

Ahmad said, “Pakistan deplores India’s brazen abuse of state power and strong-arm tactics to manipulate and force-regulate the Internet sphere. These actions are not only against international standards, obligations, norms, and framework of flow of information, but also reflect the alarming pace of shrinking space for pluralistic voices and curbing of fundamental freedoms in India.”