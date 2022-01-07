ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said Pakistan exports to Central Asian Republics (CARs) countries increased to USD $ 145 million in 2020-21 from USD $ 104 million in 2019-20.

For six months, from July-December 2021, these exports were increased by 173 percent to USD$ 134 million from USD 49 million during same period last year, the advisor said in a series of tweets.

The Ministry of Commerce’s ‘Silk Route Reconnect’ initiative is now bearing results, he added.

Razak Dawood said that the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement was signed in 2021 at Tashkent and both the countries discussed to open banks in each other’s countries.



“We are negotiating Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) with Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan”, adding, transit trade agreements were also being negotiated.

The advisor for truck movement, their negotiations were on the advance stage