On Tuesday, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook several areas of Pakistan for at least 30 seconds, although it wasn’t immediately obvious if it had damaged anything or claimed any lives.

The nation’s cities of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, and others also suffered earthquake vibrations.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake had a 180-kilometer depth and its epicenter was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. (PMD).

Peshawar, Swabi, Lodhran, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Skardu, Kohat, Toba Tek Singh, Parachinar, Nowshera, and Khanewal were also affected by the earthquake.

In the meantime, representatives from the relevant authorities are traveling to the affected areas to survey the damaged structures and assist the locals.

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel issued an emergency notice at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic due to the severe tremors experienced in various regions of the nation.

He suggested that the hospital’s management take preemptive measures to deal with potential emergencies.

However, the earthquake did not only have an impact on Pakistan. According to Reuters, trembling may be felt as far away as New Delhi, the capital of India.

Significant areas of South Asia are experiencing seismic activity as the Indian plate, a tectonic plate, pushes against the Eurasian plate from the north.

Several injured in quake-related incidents

A number of people were hurt in earthquake-related incidents across the county, but no fatalities have been noted as of yet.

Seven individuals were taken to the district hospital in Lower Dir’s Timergara neighborhood, according to the police. The officer noted that during the earthquake, a stampede caused the majority of the injuries.

A house in Jamrud had its roof collapse during the tremors. The police indicated that there was no causality associated with the incident.

Cracks appeared in a number of high-rise apartment complexes and commercial structures in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, frightening the locals.