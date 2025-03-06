ISLAMABAD : Pakistan is expected to successfully complete the first review of its $7billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to officials and diplomats cited by Bloomberg.The country has reportedly made significant strides in boosting revenue, which has been a key condition for the loan programme.

Last summer, Islamabad secured the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to help address its ongoing economic crisis. This programme has played a pivotal role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy, with the government expressing confidence that it is on track for long-term recovery.According to reports, the government has taken several important steps, including approving a law to tax agricultural income, attempting to sell a stake in the state-owned Pakistan International Airlines, and implementing measures to meet an ambitious tax target.

These actions have been presented to the IMF as part of the ongoing discussions, though the officials involved requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the talks.An IMF delegation, led by Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter, is currently in Islamabad to meet with government officials and assess progress on meeting the conditions outlined in the loan agreement.

If the IMF approves the first review, Pakistan is set to receive around $1 billion as the second installment of the loan package. The review is being closely monitored by investors as a key indicator of Pakistan’s progress in implementing economic reforms.