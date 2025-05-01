ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Bilal bin Saqib launched crypto diplomacy through high-level meetings in the US.

Pakistan Crypto Council, led by Bilal bin Saqib, announced a strategic Bitcoin reserve. The government of Pakistan announced the allocation of 2000 MW of electricity for AI and blockchain Bitcoin mining.

Pakistan’s partnership with the renowned company “World Liberty Financial” paved the way for US investment. Bilal bin Saqib has played a prominent role in the promotion of Web3 and the blockchain community.

Lal Bin Saqib said that Pakistan is now establishing global relations based on innovation, not aid.

It should be noted that thanks to the government’s revolutionary initiatives, Pakistan is moving towards digital diplomacy and an innovative economy.