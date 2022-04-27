<!-- wp:image {"id":98020,"width":1165,"height":699,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-292.jpeg" alt="Pakistan down Netherlands in high-scoring clash - Newspaper - DAWN.COM" class="wp-image-98020" width="1165" height="699"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LAHORE: A hat-trick by Mohammad Rizwan and a goal each by <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Mubashir Ali <\/a>and Ijaz led Pakistan to a 5-3 win over Netherlands in the first of their two-match series against the hosts in Bred on Tuesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Ijaz gave Pakistan early lead with a strike in the first quarter before the Netherlands responded with two goals to take a 2-1 lead by halftime.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The third quarter saw Pakistan equalise before regaining the lead and losing it again thanks to a leveller by the Netherlands. The visitors scored the winner in the dying minutes of the game.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The second match of the series will be played on Wednesday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe started the match well but in the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">middle we allowed<\/a> them to come back and we were a little shy and made mistakes,\u201d Pakistan head coach Seigfried Aikman said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe changed it at halftime and entered the structure hockey we played in the practice and suddenly we were dominating the game.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Aikman said it wasn\u2019t only the result that mattered to him. The Dutchman believed the way Pakistan played was impressive.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt is not about the win it is about the way you play the game,\u201d said Aikman.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt was a good game against a good team.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI am very proud of the [Pakistan] team, it was a good hockey game and step by step<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> we will grow.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->