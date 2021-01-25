ISLAMABAD Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination for peace and stability in the region.

In a statement on Monday, the foreign minister said the world community acknowledges the role played by Pakistan to facilitate the Afghan peace process. He regretted that India has not reciprocated the peace overtures of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Qureshi said Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute. He said that India has been violating the basic human rights of Kashmiri people over a long period of time. He said that Pakistan is consistently apprising the world that Kashmir is a flashpoint and its immediate and permanent solution is must for regional peace and stability.