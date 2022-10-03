Pakistan firmly denounced on Monday Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s “gratuitous” and “irresponsible” comments suggesting that the nation was involved in “international terrorism.”

Delhi, according to the statement, accuses “neighbours in an effort to conceal India’s own well-known credentials as a state-sponsor of terrorism and a serial violation of human rights.”

It emphasised Indian atrocities in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir further (IIOJK).According to the statement, “India has actually supported terrorism against Pakistan from its own territory as well as from other nations in the area.”

Also stated was the “pathological” nature of India’s deceitful campaign to pose as a “victim” of terrorism and attempt to deceive the international community by falsely accusing Pakistan.

The ministry demanded that India be held responsible for its support of “terrorist entities” and for “instigating discontent in neighbouring nations” by the international community.More importantly, the press release stated, “Instead of making unfounded accusations against Pakistan, India would be wise to abjure its policy of state terrorism in IIOJK and towards the Muslims in India, and allow the Kashmiri people to exercisetheir desire and the self-determination guaranteed by the pertinent United Nations Security Council resolutions.