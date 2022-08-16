Netherlands’ Rotterdam Prior to recording a dominant 314-6 against the Netherlands on Tuesday in Rotterdam, Pakistan had a sluggish start to the first one-day international.

Fakhar Zaman, the left-handed opener, scored his sixth ODI century, a run-a-ball 109, while skipper Babar Azam made 74 runs before being caught for 74 after misjudging a delivery from Dutch paceman Logan van Beek.

In the first of a three-match series, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat on a brutally hot day at the VOC cricket ground outside the Dutch harbour city.Pakistan defeats the Netherlands in the first ODI by scoring 314-6.

