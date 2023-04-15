In the opening Twenty20 against New Zealand on Friday in Lahore, Pakistan celebrated captain Babar Azam’s 100th appearance in the shortest format with a decisive 88-run victory.

With just nine runs, Azam was out, but Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub combined for a 79-run third-wicket stand to help Pakistan to 182 all out in 19.5 overs.

A career-high 4-18 was produced by fast bowler Haris Rauf as New Zealand was bowled out for 94 in 15.3 overs. Rauf was one of five players who returned to the field after missing Pakistan’s previous series against Afghanistan due to rest.

Imad Wasim, a left-arm spinner, concluded with 2-2 in his sole over and claimed both of his wickets on consecutive deliveries.

While Mark Chapman scored the highest with a 27-ball 34 that included four boundaries and a six, Tom Latham made a 24-ball 20.

Rauf has previously scored 4-22 in a T20 match against New Zealand in Sharjah in 2021.

Zaman and Ayub earlier assisted Pakistan in overcoming a shaky start after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

Pakistan lost both of their openers when spinner Adam Milne dismissed Mohammad Rizwan leg-before for eight and Azam for thirty.

Before hitting a six off spinner Ish Sodhi in the tenth over, Ayub and Zaman increased the pace with two boundaries each off Milne and Ben Lister.

Four boundaries and two sixes were part of Zaman’s 34-ball inning, while two sixes and six fours were part of Ayub’s speedy 28-ball effort.

Ayub was run out while attempting a second run, and Zaman was then caught by Sodhi at deep square-leg.

Pakistan added 47 runs in the final five overs thanks to Faheem Ashraf’s 16-ball 22, Wasim’s 16 off 13 balls, and their combined efforts.

With 3-32, Henry stood out among the New Zealand bowlers as Pakistan was dismissed on the penultimate delivery.

Lister finished with numbers of 2-30, whereas Milne had 2-51.

Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan are the Pakistani players.

Tom Latham (wk/c), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, and Ben Lister are all New Zealand players.