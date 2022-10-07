Nida Dar, an all-around player, helped Pakistan defeat India by 13 runs in a dramatic Women’s Asia Cup match on Friday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh.

According to a statement from the PCB, this is Pakistan’s third triumph against their bitter rivals in 13 T20 international matches.

With an excellent 37-ball 56, Dar spearheaded Pakistan’s batting effort as they lost six wickets to score 137 runs.

After that, she took two wickets for 23 runs, working with Nashra Sandhu (three for 30) and Sadia Iqbal (two for 24) to dismiss a strong and in-form India for 124 in 19.4 overs, with 18 runs needed in the last over.

The all-rounder hit five fours and a six, and he and Bismah Maroof added 76 runs for the fourth wicket after Pakistan, who had chosen to play first, had collapsed to 33 for three.

The opening pair of Muneeba Ali (17) and Sidra Amin (11) gave the team a respectable start when they sped to 26 without losing any wickets in 4.2 overs. However, both of them lost their wickets in the next two overs.

Dar and Maroof, then Aliya Riaz and Ayesha Naseem’s quick run-a-ball performance, helped Pakistan reach 137 for 6, nevertheless.

Nashra, Dar, and Sadia bowled superbly to hold India to 124 while defending the total.On Thursday, Pakistan was unexpectedly defeated by Thailand by four wickets.

Pakistan has won three of its four games thus far, and on Sunday, Team Green will play its next game against the UAE. On October 11, they will play Sri Lanka in their final league contest.

The top four teams advance to the semifinals, and the championship game is scheduled on October 15.