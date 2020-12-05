ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to contact the World Bank for COVID-19 vaccine funding.

Pakistan will seek $153mn from the WB for advance purchases of the COVID-19 vaccines. The request will be formally made by the Economic Coordination Division, said the sources.

In this context, the Health ministry has penned a letter to the Economic Coordination Division advising it to seek funds from the WB for advance purchases of the coronavirus vaccines.

The funds will be requested under Credit Funding Act 6590. The letter further said that initial talks have been done with the World Bank for the funds via video link.

After the approval of the grant from the WB, Pakistan will purchase the COVID-19 vaccines in advance for its citizens, said the sources.

Pakistan is also in direct contact with the COVID-19 vaccine producer firms and also using GAVI platform for the anti-covid vaccines.

It is to be noted that the ECC has already approved a supplementary grant for the advance purchases of the vaccines.

Pakistan has planned to vaccinate health workers and senior citizens in the first phase in a bid to save them from the deadly pandemic.