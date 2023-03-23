A historic resolution declaring March 23, 2023, as “Pakistan Day” was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressman Jamaal Bowman of Washington, D.C., in order to “honor and celebrate the important role played by the Pakistani-American community in boosting and inspiring the people of the United States.”

The resolution states that it is appropriate and advantageous for the United States to recognize individuals who foster ethnic pride and increase knowledge of cultural diversity, since these actions strengthen the fabric of American communities.

It stated that “Pakistan Day offers a fantastic opportunity for all Americans to learn more about the rich history of Pakistan, while cultivating a respect for the traditional culture among the next generation.”

Masood Khan, the ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, commended Congressman Bowman for his idea, saying it would not only serve to further develop bilateral ties between the two nations but also to bring their citizens closer together.

He also expressed his gratitude to the American Pakistan Advocacy group’s leadership, particularly its president and well-known community figure Ali Rashid and other officer-bearers, who had been working tirelessly and keeping close contact with the Congressman in order to introduce the historic resolution.

He asserted that declaring March 23, 2023, as “Pakistan Day” and celebrating the invaluable contributions of Pakistani Americans underscores the significance of US relations with Pakistan and a desire to further deepen these connections.

Masood Khan also met Congressman Bowman in his office, where he was warmly welcomed and given the opportunity to express his views on the importance of the relationship as well as the pivotal role the Pakistani diaspora plays in a number of fields, including business, industry, research, technology, education, and medicine.

Congressman Bowman stated it was an honor for him to have introduced the resolution while speaking to reporters outside Capitol Hill.

He said, “As the United States government, it is critical that we assist the people of Pakistan as they cope with a catastrophe that we have never seen in history.

Ten million people still have trouble getting access to energy and clean water. One-third of the nation was devastated. All of this is due to what some people might refer to as a natural disaster, but which is actually connected to the problem of climate change,”

Later, Congressman Bowman addressed the nation on “Pakistan Day” and the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and expressed his wishes for “peace and love to the people of Pakistan.”

Let’s keep working together to bring our two nations together, he said.