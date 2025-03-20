ISLAMABAD : The government has decided to celebrate Pakistan Day on a limited scale but “with traditional enthusiasm.”

Sources quoted senior officials that the traditional parade of armed forces on March 23 will be held on a limited scale. The decision to hold the parade on a smaller scale was made due to the ongoing holy month of Ramazan, they added.The three branches of the armed forces will take part in parade which will be held on the premises of the President’s House. President Asif Zardari will be the chief guest on the occasion, the continued.

Sources mentioned that fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force will also hold fly-past in front of the President’s House. The Pakistan Army’s renowned pipe band will perform on the occasion.Invitations have been extended to foreign dignitaries, ambassadors and other important personalities to attend the event.