LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team has returned home after touring West Indies where it played T20I and Test series.

The plane carrying the national cricket team touched down at the Lahore International Airport in the wee hours of Friday.

The Pakistan team during their West Indies tour won the T20I series by 1-0 and levelled two-match Test series 1-1.

Captain Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Fawad Alam, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi along with other members of team management landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Friday morning.

Two members of the Pakistani squad – Naseem Shah and Yasir Shah – have stayed behind and travelled to Antigua to participate in the Caribbean Premier League. Senior team members Muhammad Abbas and Azhar Ali got off in London to play county cricket.

Earlier, Pakistan’s coach Misbah-ul-Haq had tested Covid-19 positive. The head coach will complete his 10-day quarantine period in Jamaica and then return back if tested negative.

Shaheen Shah Afridi became the fourth-youngest pacer to grab a ten-wicket haul in a Test. In this record, he trails Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Mohammad Zahid.

Abbas and Hasan Ali also became the other Pakistani bowlers who took ten wickets in a Test during this period.

Shaheen Afridi’s 18 wickets in the two Tests also made him prominent with the joint second-most wicket-taker in a two-match Test series, after Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Pakistani pacers claimed 66 wickets in the Test series – a second-highest for a two-Test series. However, spinners could take only four wickets.

In the second Test, Pakistan maintained a 6.43 run rate which is the third-highest run rate for any Test team.